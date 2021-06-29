Vetrick Wilsen

Event Landing Page

Vetrick Wilsen
Vetrick Wilsen
  • Save
Event Landing Page friendly event app community app group community ux design uidesign webdesign web webbuilder uiux ui design minimalist website web design hero image banner heroimage landing page event
Download color palette

Hi everyone!👋

This is my exploration about Event Landing Page Hero Image.
Hope you guys like it!

Have any feedback?
Feel free to share and comment.
Don't forget to like it❤️

Looking for UI/UX Designer?
Email 📩 : uivetrick@gmail.com
Skype 📞: vetrick16@gmail.com

Follow me here :
Instagram|Dribbble

Dfb2ec29a1a8fb587ae744298cb294de
Rebound of
Event App🤩
By Vetrick Wilsen
Vetrick Wilsen
Vetrick Wilsen

More by Vetrick Wilsen

View profile
    • Like