Skyzer Branding

Skyzer Pty Ltd, trading as Skyzer Technologies, is a Third Party Service Provider outsourcing product support solutions. Skyzer wanted to renovate their brand

to differentiate themselves from the NZ business with the same name, but the business name has to be kept as clients have trusted the brand over the years. Apart from the brand, the website primary objective is to create an information hub for customers to learn more about the business and their service capabilities.

View more about the project:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/117211833/Skyzer