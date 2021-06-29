Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vladimir Gruev
web design: landing page

Hey there! Our week started a bit late, but we've back from our short break.

To learn coding today you don't have to sit in a class. There are hundreds of edtech solutions such as online schools, bootcamps, and courses that equip graduates with a set of skills, techniques, and resources to start their career in software developing. 

Photo credit: Lena Smirnova from https://lena.show

Looks awesome? We think so too. Come hang out with us at our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram so you don't miss any single update.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
