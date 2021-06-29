Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MOVA. Marketing Agency
👉🏻The webdesign layout is based on a simple 12 column grid. The hero color is a dark green and works also as a solid background.

A thin geometric pattern works a graphic element which creates a nice overall clean looking layout.

The photography showing people of the agency in different situations.

