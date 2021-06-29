Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akinkunmi Oyehan

Choose Plan and Make Payment App screens

Akinkunmi Oyehan
Akinkunmi Oyehan
  • Save
Choose Plan and Make Payment App screens product uxdesign appscreen app design app ui design interface ui
Download color palette

Mobile App screens: Choosing a plan and making payment.

Hope you like it?

Leave comments. Thanks

• • •

#app #appdesign #mobilescreen #uidesign #interface #simplicity #ux #uxdesigner #payment #chooseplan #mobileapp #productdesign #design

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Akinkunmi Oyehan
Akinkunmi Oyehan

More by Akinkunmi Oyehan

View profile
    • Like