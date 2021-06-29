Pelaicon - 1300+ Fully Customizable & Free Icons

1300+ Fully Customizable & Free Icons in 3 Styles: Outline, Bold, Duotone!

What’s Pelaicon?

Pelaicon is a Free Icon Pack For Your Projects & Designs. We Designed Pelaicon in Dark Mode & Light Mode and Also in 3 Styles (Outline, Bold, Duotone). in Pelaicon You Can See The Trendy Squircle Shapes & High Corner Smoothing in The Icons.

What’s Included?

🔹1300+ Fully Customizable Icons

🔸3 Styles: Outline, Bold, Duotone

🔹2 Themes: Dark Mode & Light Mode

🔸Perfect Pixels

🔹Fully Customize & Editable

🔸Standard Grid Size | 24px

🔹Trendy Squircle Style & High Corner Smoothing

🔸Specially Share in Figma Community

🔹Free For Commercial Use

🔸Easy To Use in Projects

⛔️Freebie

Enjoy It!❤️🔥

https://www.figma.com/community/file/990314173893326792/Pelaicon---1300%2B-Customizable-Icons