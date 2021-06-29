Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pelaicon - 1300+ Fully Customizable & Free Icons

Pelaicon - 1300+ Fully Customizable & Free Icons lightmode darkmode iconset iconpack pelateam pelaicon icondesign icon ux persian webdesign iran uxdesign uidesign
1300+ Fully Customizable & Free Icons in 3 Styles: Outline, Bold, Duotone!

What’s Pelaicon?
Pelaicon is a Free Icon Pack For Your Projects & Designs. We Designed Pelaicon in Dark Mode & Light Mode and Also in 3 Styles (Outline, Bold, Duotone). in Pelaicon You Can See The Trendy Squircle Shapes & High Corner Smoothing in The Icons.

What’s Included?
🔹1300+ Fully Customizable Icons
🔸3 Styles: Outline, Bold, Duotone
🔹2 Themes: Dark Mode & Light Mode
🔸Perfect Pixels
🔹Fully Customize & Editable
🔸Standard Grid Size | 24px
🔹Trendy Squircle Style & High Corner Smoothing
🔸Specially Share in Figma Community
🔹Free For Commercial Use
🔸Easy To Use in Projects
https://www.figma.com/community/file/990314173893326792/Pelaicon---1300%2B-Customizable-Icons

