Exploration Stylescape 1 - Sneak peek

Hello Dribbblers! Long time no see, uh? It was quite a crazy year, our team dive straight to remote working at the start of the pandemic here in the Netherlands. Even though we were not able to see each other anymore like before, we took that as a challenge and we must say, it worked very smoothly for us thankfully!
In the upcoming weeks we will be sharing with you some of the works, stylescapes and explorations we did for clients that have been declassified (almost like Pentagon reports about UFOs :D ).

So... get ready for a dose of Bankai designs!

-------------------------------------------

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
