Mitul Jetani

Cala-Forna-G Tora Tora Music Fest 2021

Mitul Jetani
Mitul Jetani
  • Save
Cala-Forna-G Tora Tora Music Fest 2021 branding
Download color palette

Who want after Pandemic reset button! Enjoy the Tora Tora Fest till Dusk & Dawn.

49a413ac979c804811a8f4dc786ff2fd
Rebound of
Design a logo for a fictional music festival.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Mitul Jetani
Mitul Jetani

More by Mitul Jetani

View profile
    • Like