Uchchaihshravas Thoroughbreds

Uchchaihshravas Thoroughbreds logotype logo inspiration stationery design logo inspire identity system mark coat of arms monogram horse brand identity design brand design vector branding logo thoroughbreds
Uchchaihshravas Thoroughbreds is a holding entity for two different arms of operation – racing & breeding. Two horses symbolize two entities:
Kalpavriksha Thoroughbreds Farm – Breeding Operations &
Wind Whisperers Thoroughbred Racing – Racing Operations.

Looking forward to sharing more in the coming weeks.

I appreciate your attention!

