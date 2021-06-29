Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo Design : Teras Kopi

branding graphic design logo
Hi, friend,
The logo that I made is actually owned by a coffee shop that ordered a logo design for me. However, bad things happened because the customer lost contact with me. So this logo is not resolved properly.

Hopefully the logo can be your reference to create a similar logo. Have a nice day

How did you find? I'd love it if you pointed it out in the comments.

If you like my work, you can press the "L" key 💚

Contact me
Email : nafimaulahakim123@gmail.com
Phone : 0821 3252 1665
Instagram : n_vi25

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
