Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Helvetiphant™

Swiss Coin - logo concept

Helvetiphant™
Helvetiphant™
  • Save
Swiss Coin - logo concept logo designer letter mark logo c letter logo mark logo design concept cross logo modern logo negative space logo creative logo stable coin token crypto currency coin crypto logo design brand design branding icon logo
Download color palette

Logo concept for a Swiss crypto coin with two C's creating the Swiss cross in the negative space.

Helvetiphant™
Helvetiphant™

More by Helvetiphant™

View profile
    • Like