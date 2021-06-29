Aditi

Daily Ui Challenge # 013 # Direct Message

Aditi
Aditi
  • Save
Daily Ui Challenge # 013 # Direct Message ui figma graphic design dailyui uiux design ux
Download color palette

Hey dribblers,
I am learning Ui design and really liked a shot by clarissa @clarissa
Actual shot-https://dribbble.com/shots/10150129-Direct-Messaging-DailyUI-013
I tried to replicate this.
Hope you like it 😀

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Aditi
Aditi

More by Aditi

View profile
    • Like