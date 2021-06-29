Outcrowd

Heart - Mobile App Design with 3D

50… 60… 70. What is your heart rate?

With a rhythmic lifestyle, we do not have enough time to check our health.
The good thing is that various fitness apps make it more affordable. You can easily track key metrics and monitor your activities.

Incredibly beautiful interface as a bonus for you❤️

***

