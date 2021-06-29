Barbara Verge

Pink Supermoon

Pink Supermoon colorful space sky supermoon joshua tree desert nostalgic moon adobe fresco digital artwork digital art illustration procreate art color digital illustration branding graphic design animation
Illustration for the Milky May Challenge.
〰️ More here: https://www.instagram.com/ba.verge 〰️

