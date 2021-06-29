Dmitry

Skull t-shirt

Dmitry
Dmitry
  • Save
Skull t-shirt
Download color palette

This design for a T-shirt is my pride, it was my first independent and serious work. I used an image of a skull, a layer mask, and an image of the paints that make up the skull, there are two variations of this design, this design also applies to white t-shirts

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Dmitry
Dmitry
Like