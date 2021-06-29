Bartosz Piekarz
Gorrion Software House

NuroKor Lifetech App | Statistics

Bartosz Piekarz
Gorrion Software House
Bartosz Piekarz for Gorrion Software House
Hire Us
  • Save
NuroKor Lifetech App | Statistics program treatment healthapp health microcurrent lightmode darkmode light dark appdesign design app minimal ux ui
Download color palette

⚡️ So excited to share yet another project we’re currently developing for one of our clients - NuroKor. It's a company providing cutting-edge solutions in bioelectrical medicine.

⚡️ The app allows to aid muscle pain through microcurrent stimulation, targeting specific muscles or muscle groups - quite similar to EquiPod, but this time, designed exclusively for people. More info to come!

⚡️ Check my previous shot from the NuroKor Lifetech App here.


Let's work together on your project:
hello@gorrion.io

You can follow us on:
Facebook | Linkedin | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

1586b2cdfd89ef07654d7913a9345730
Rebound of
NuroKor Lifetech App
By Bartosz Piekarz
Gorrion Software House
Gorrion Software House
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Gorrion Software House

View profile
    • Like