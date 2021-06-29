Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vishnu Raghav B

Shield logo negative space minimal custom font handmade branding logo combination strong strength sports blue yellow shield fort aran
Logo design for a sports academy located in Tamil Nadu, India. Aran is a Tamil word which means to protect/shield/a strong fort.

