What is B2B and B2C Marketing and Its Differences

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Marketing involves two types i.e. B2B and B2C. These are the two business marketing models where sales hold to be the final result, however, this does not mean that these two business models are similar. And it’s very important to understand the differences between B2B and B2C marketing. Both B2B marketing and B2C marketing have distinct plans and strategies that work for them.