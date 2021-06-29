Satrionugros

Redesign Home Page App OLX

Redesign Home Page App OLX app ui mobile design
Hello all!

What do you think about this one? The idea is to redesign the homepage of the olx application to be more modern so that it is easier for users to use it. Hope you like it!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)
------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to ryansatrionugroho@gmail.com

