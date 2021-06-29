Popia: The Sofa

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
About Popia:
When it comes to creating a professional animation clip about an
embarrassing and shy sofa, the first thing that will come into your mind is nothing. Creating an animation about nothing is one of the most difficult tasks you can ever do.
So, presenting to you, the most comfortable in sitting as well as in animation, beautiful-looking, shy, and embarrassing sofa of all time...
Please welcome, Popia.
If you still like it and want to give orders or just want to complain about Popia, just write me at
sukhbirsinghborwal@gmail.com