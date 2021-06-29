Ben Tuckwell

Dog walking fundraiser - Advertising

Ben Tuckwell
Ben Tuckwell
  • Save
Dog walking fundraiser - Advertising outdoors social charity dog walking cats dogs animals events logo branding
Download color palette

Branding and advertising concept for a series of charity dog walking events. Playing with typography and illustration to create something fun, energetic and scruffy, just like a dog! Pairing that with candid and charming dog photography to capture the joy of talking your dog for a walk.
View the full project at https://www.behance.net/gallery/122217543/Walkies

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Ben Tuckwell
Ben Tuckwell
Branding, illustration, Web design, Motion graphics

More by Ben Tuckwell

View profile
    • Like