Aylin Hakova

Fortitude - Logo & Brand ID (labels, price guide)

Aylin Hakova
Aylin Hakova
  • Save
Fortitude - Logo & Brand ID (labels, price guide) vodka brand spirit drink vodka guide design label branding design hand drawn creative logo
Download color palette

Winning Logo design for Fortitude Spirit Drinks Co and following label and price list/guide design. Keeping the same modern vision with handwritten typographic style, b&w color contrast, line module as a decorative element, mat glass bottles

Aylin Hakova
Aylin Hakova

More by Aylin Hakova

View profile
    • Like