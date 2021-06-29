jesmin akter

zidbid logo

jesmin akter
jesmin akter
  • Save
zidbid logo modern logo z letter apps logo apps logo z letter logo illustration design logoconcept branding identity creative logodesign logodesigner iconic logo logotype
Download color palette

Mail: jesminakter7634@gmail.com
Whatsapp:+8801969883345
If you feel good after watching my design then please 'APPRECIATE' my work and don't forget to follow me.
Thanks

jesmin akter
jesmin akter

More by jesmin akter

View profile
    • Like