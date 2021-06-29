Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eduardo Cruz

PRIDE - Font Play

Eduardo Cruz
Eduardo Cruz
  • Save
PRIDE - Font Play design adobe vector
Download color palette

Can we call it "font-play"? Is that allowed here? Well anyways, I had a fun time with this one! Very prideful as a queer, Indigenous-American, Spanish, artist.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Eduardo Cruz
Eduardo Cruz

More by Eduardo Cruz

View profile
    • Like