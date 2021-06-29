Brand Book for Bloss — an education platform for parents

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello, Dribbble world 🙌
Still can’t get over Bloss – an education platform for parents – which we’ve released recently. Its main goal is to connect people with trusted, user-rated & professional experts throughout their parenting journey.
Apart from logos, we also worked on product identity & brand book. Surely, we made it in Bloss colors with gentle & motivating concepts in mind. Can’t be more delighted to share its identity kit with you & hear your thoughts.
Made with love by Fulcrum ❤️
Want us to make designs for you? Just drop a message at hello@fulcrum.rocks