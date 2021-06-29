Gaming Stream UI - Light

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🧾 Gamex gaming stream and entertainment platform UI design provides immense experience to enthusiastic game streamers.
📚 Typography - Neue Helvetica(Heading, subheading, paragraph, and subtitle) typefaces are popular and easy to read. Helvetica is among the most widely used sans serif typefaces and has been a popular choice for corporate logos, including those for 3M, American Airlines, American Apparel, BMW, Jeep, JCPenney, Lufthansa, and more.
🌈 Colors - Black(symbolizes protection, elegance, and prestige) and Violet(symbolizes creativity, encouragement, and wisdom)
👉You need a second to show some love by tapping the ❤ button and give valuable feedback.
Peace 😉!
🎉 Portfolio:
Behance: https://www.behance.net/suvamp
Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/suvamprasad
📞 Work-related queries contact me through:
Email: suvamprasad5@gmail.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/suvamuxui
Twitter: https://twitter.com/suvamprasad2
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/suvamprasad