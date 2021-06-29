Damian Orellana

Tiger Project .3

Tiger Project .3 colors illustrator tree landscape icons nature foliage stems leaf flowes jungle earth plant animal tigers tiger icon logo illustration design
Alternate titles thought up from the community. Which one is your favorite?

The Happy Jungle
Stripes and Ferns
Tigre Naranja en la Naturaleza
The Crouching Flower
Calm Before the Swarm

