12. Date & Location - Full Screen • DAU Cinema • Concept

12. Date & Location - Full Screen • DAU Cinema • Concept sleek black dark film movie gallery map stamen maps location web design web design ux ui
When accessing one of the tabs in full screen mode, more information is presented to the member (description/map/gallery of photos from the location)

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
