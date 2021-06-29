Mostafa Abasiry

Lakhbatah - Arabic Font

Lakhbatah - Arabic Font typeface design فونت أحرف عربية كتابة عربية حروف عربية تايبوغرافي islamic art خطوط عربية islamic calligraphy تايبوجرافى arabic calligraphy خط عربي font typography arabic
Lakhbatah (which is the Arabic word for Disorder) is an Arabic display font that features spontaneously drawn letterforms. The font’s humorous style makes it suitable for creative titles, branding and advertising on web, print and mobile applications.
Purchase and download here https://payhip.com/b/fKJtn

