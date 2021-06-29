Muhammad Faqih
SUB-X

Course App

Course App appcourse courseapp apps app uxui course interface uxdesign ux uiux uidesign ui design
  1. Course apps 01.png
  2. Course apps 02.png

Hello Friends 🏀

Today I made an exploratory design about Course App. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)

Thank you !!

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to sub1studio.design@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
