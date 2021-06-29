Vaughn Chambers

Day 30/50 Sneaker Logo

Vaughn Chambers
Vaughn Chambers
  • Save
Day 30/50 Sneaker Logo height sneak daily day 30 30 illustrator illustration challenge brand logodesign design logo branding dailylogochallenge sneaker
Download color palette

Fairly new to logo design. Looking for thoughts, advice, criticism, and tips.

Logo Prompt:
Sneaker Company

Name Ideas:
Height, Sneak, DNA

Vaughn Chambers
Vaughn Chambers

More by Vaughn Chambers

View profile
    • Like