Introducing Glory Mathilda! An energetic brush stroke fonts.

With two sets of all-caps letters, Glory Mathilda can support your creativity on your logo design, brand imagery, quotes, merchandise, product packaging, music projects, social media posts, etc.

Glory Mathilda also has ten swashes that you can access in each alternative letter A-J.

Link Download :

https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/atharuah-studios/glory-mathilda/

That's it! I hope you enjoy it.

Thank you!