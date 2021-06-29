Atharuah Studios

Glory Mathilda

Atharuah Studios
Atharuah Studios
  • Save
Glory Mathilda masculine cyberpunk poster branding urban street strong handwritten handwriting lettering display display font typeface font brush font bold elegant fashion luxury design
Download color palette

Introducing Glory Mathilda! An energetic brush stroke fonts.
With two sets of all-caps letters, Glory Mathilda can support your creativity on your logo design, brand imagery, quotes, merchandise, product packaging, music projects, social media posts, etc.

Glory Mathilda also has ten swashes that you can access in each alternative letter A-J.

Link Download :
https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/atharuah-studios/glory-mathilda/

That's it! I hope you enjoy it.

Thank you!

Atharuah Studios
Atharuah Studios

More by Atharuah Studios

View profile
    • Like