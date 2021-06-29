CharacterPérez

Squarter characterperez blue square vector art funny skateboard skater design art character illustrator design flat illustration
The idea of this illustration has been inside a square use minimal lines and colors while playing with volume and perspective...

For inquiries and collaborations, contact me:
characterperez@gmail.com

