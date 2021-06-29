Loyalty points on Food Ordering App

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Problem: Loyalty Points Challenge
When I go to a restaurant, I want to collect loyalty points on the money I spend, so I can get free meals for being a frequent customer. Examples: Dunkin app, McDonald's app.
Customers can purchase food from their home as door delivery & in the restaurant itself. Customers receive loyalty points once they purchase / refer a friend to the app. I have treated Loyalty points as a Wallet Coin. So, this is the solution from myside to the app