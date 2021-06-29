Alexandre Masy

Johlwater Beer Label

Alexandre Masy
Alexandre Masy
  • Save
Johlwater Beer Label packaging beer label
Download color palette

End of 2020, I received the proposal to design a label for a Belgian triple beer brewed La Calamine football club.
No longer having much time for outside projects, I am selective about the projects that I accept after hours. But the idea of making a beer label that I love immediately won me over. :)
🍻

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Alexandre Masy
Alexandre Masy

More by Alexandre Masy

View profile
    • Like