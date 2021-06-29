Trevor Nielsen

Blue sky band logo

Blue sky band logo sky print sticker music rock n roll oldies logo design type design vector typography blue sky band logo branding logo
This is a band logo I made for my in-laws who are in an oldies rock cover band. I enjoyed this opportunity to do some hand lettering touches to a wordmark logo. I also found myself pulling my hair out at times, but that just makes it more enjoyable to see it come together in the end I guess!

