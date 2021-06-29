Modern Minimalist Logo Reveal Pack

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there! We are super excited to publish another great logo reveal pack for you. This is a modern, minimal logo reveal pack. It has five separate After Effects Templates. We made these logo reveals with a trendy style. Each logo reveal is quick and snappy, so viewers won’t get bored for a long intro. These will truly present your modern business.
You can use this logo reveal for all sorts of intro videos, promos videos, YouTube and Instagram videos, corporate slideshows, commercial displays, vlogs, and other videos. . We did not use any plugins to make these templates. So, enjoy our awesome templates.
Download Here