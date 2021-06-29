Eduardo Cruz

Logo Design - Beauty Services

Logo Design - Beauty Services adobe design logo vector illustration
My aunt needed an updated design for her waxing and beauty studio called Healing Hive 13. Inspired by a beehive and her amazing eyebrows!

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
