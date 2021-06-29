Santiago Garbers

Cryptus - UI Screens

A brief demonstration of Cryptus, a platform for buying and selling Cryptocurrencies.

In this shot we can see the user PIN screen, different crypto wallets and options within each of them.

To see the full project you can access through my Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/117303527/Cryptus-A-Crypto-project

I hope you like it!

