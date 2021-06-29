Alexandra Erkaeva

Aiwanju Branding

Alexandra Erkaeva
Alexandra Erkaeva
Hire Me
  • Save
Aiwanju Branding branding cat illustration mascot character logotype logo
Download color palette

Yay! Finally published the full project for the toy retailer Aiwanju.
→ Check it out.

Aiwanju still 2x
Rebound of
Aiwanju
By Alexandra Erkaeva
View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Alexandra Erkaeva
Alexandra Erkaeva
Logo Design, Brand Identity and Illustration
Hire Me

More by Alexandra Erkaeva

View profile
    • Like