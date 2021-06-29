tahrim jim

Life inside a bottle

tahrim jim
tahrim jim
  • Save
Life inside a bottle working from home conceptual design conceptual illustration home view isometric texture illustration story
Download color palette

Life inside a bottle- it represents our quarantine life, how we spend our times.

Thank you ranganath krishnamani for inspiring me to make this illustration.
https://dribbble.com/rkrishnamani

tahrim jim
tahrim jim
Like