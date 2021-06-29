Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bedazzled - Movie Icon Design

Bedazzled - Movie Icon Design vector illustration
Completed an iconography project in SkillShare. This is an illustration created with Adobe Illustrator, in honor of one of my favorite scenes from a personal favorite movie of mine, Bedazzled. Huge thanks to DKNG Studios for the class!

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
