Noman Rifat

Login & Sign up page #DailyUI001

Login & Sign up page #DailyUI001 uiux
Daily UI 001
My goal is to continue with the Daily UI's until the end of October 2021, let's see how far I can get.

This time, I wanted to go for a playful and soft UI

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
