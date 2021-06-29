🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello everyone, Happy Tuesday! How are you guys today?
This is my exploration for Beauty Product Shop - Onyx. Very excited to share this with you guys! I designed the landing page for makeup products by giving a touch of soft colors and a minimalist layout that depicts femininity.
•
What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!
•
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow