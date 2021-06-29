Aloysius Patrimonio

Mesas Buttes and Towers in Valley of the Gods WPA Poster Art

Aloysius Patrimonio
Aloysius Patrimonio
Hire Me
  • Save
Mesas Buttes and Towers in Valley of the Gods WPA Poster Art scenery
Download color palette

WPA poster art of mesas, buttes and towers in Valley of the Gods formerly part of Bears Ears National Monument located north of Monument Valley near Bluff, Utah in works project administration style.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Aloysius Patrimonio
Aloysius Patrimonio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Aloysius Patrimonio

View profile
    • Like