Howtell - Travel Landing Page

Hello dribble friends!
Today I want to share an exploration of our newest landing page concept for howtel,
What We Do
- We use a clean design concept to display accommodation related information
- We present a neat layout so that users can understand every part of this design
In this Design
We use a simple concept of displaying a variety of information to display different types of accommodation and places to stay around you. In this design, you can also book flights, rent a car and also plan your trip.
This is Natuno
Natuno is a multidisciplinary team made up of people from various backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software and SaaS design and development.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
We are available for new design projects
🌐 Visit: Natuno Designs
🔥 Instagram: @ natuno.lab
Get free project estimates and consultations
📮 Email: hello@natuno.design