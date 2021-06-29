Dwiky Setiawan
Natuno Lab

Howtell - Travel Landing Page

Dwiky Setiawan
Natuno Lab
Dwiky Setiawan for Natuno Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Howtell - Travel Landing Page travel app web design web landing page design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello dribble friends!
Today I want to share an exploration of our newest landing page concept for howtel,

What We Do
- We use a clean design concept to display accommodation related information
- We present a neat layout so that users can understand every part of this design

In this Design
We use a simple concept of displaying a variety of information to display different types of accommodation and places to stay around you. In this design, you can also book flights, rent a car and also plan your trip.

This is Natuno
Natuno is a multidisciplinary team made up of people from various backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software and SaaS design and development.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
We are available for new design projects
🌐 Visit: Natuno Designs
🔥 Instagram: @ natuno.lab
Get free project estimates and consultations
📮 Email: hello@natuno.design

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Natuno Lab
Natuno Lab
Hire Us

More by Natuno Lab

View profile
    • Like