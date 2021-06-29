Howtell - Travel Landing Page

Hello dribble friends!

Today I want to share an exploration of our newest landing page concept for howtel,

What We Do

- We use a clean design concept to display accommodation related information

- We present a neat layout so that users can understand every part of this design

In this Design

We use a simple concept of displaying a variety of information to display different types of accommodation and places to stay around you. In this design, you can also book flights, rent a car and also plan your trip.

This is Natuno

Natuno is a multidisciplinary team made up of people from various backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software and SaaS design and development.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

We are available for new design projects

🌐 Visit: Natuno Designs

🔥 Instagram: @ natuno.lab

Get free project estimates and consultations

📮 Email: hello@natuno.design