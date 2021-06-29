Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eduardo Cruz

Honey - Drop Shadow Font

Eduardo Cruz
Eduardo Cruz
  • Save
Honey - Drop Shadow Font vector font illustration adobe
Download color palette

For my recent design work, I've been learning from some amazing teachers on SkillShare. The teacher for this project was Sean Bates.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Eduardo Cruz
Eduardo Cruz

More by Eduardo Cruz

View profile
    • Like