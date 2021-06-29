Rekha Bhowmick

Pantry Management

Pantry Management
Here I am sharing my Pantry management project which will help users to solve problem product wastage, organising pantries and preparing a shopping list without forgetting anything. I will add more screens soon.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
