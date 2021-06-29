Srivathson Thyagarajan

Microsoft OneNote Icons

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
Hire Me
  • Save
Microsoft OneNote Icons onenote windows office365 microsoft vector logo illustration branding app design ux concept dailyuichallenge
Microsoft OneNote Icons onenote windows office365 microsoft vector logo illustration branding app design ux concept dailyuichallenge
Download color palette
  1. Microsoft OneNote Icons - White B.png
  2. Microsoft OneNote Icons - Black B.png

Day #29 of 30
This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to put to test my skills in this ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is the 29-th shot of the UI design challenge. This shot is part of a series of its own giving a new life to Microsoft icons. This also incorporates glassmorphism, a trend that does not seem to fade away from my memory.

Presented here, is the Microsoft OneNote Icons.

Like it? Press L and leave a comment. Feedback is most welcome as that keeps me motivated.

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
Hire Me

More by Srivathson Thyagarajan

View profile
    • Like