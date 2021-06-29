🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Day #29 of 30
This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to put to test my skills in this ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.
This is the 29-th shot of the UI design challenge. This shot is part of a series of its own giving a new life to Microsoft icons. This also incorporates glassmorphism, a trend that does not seem to fade away from my memory.
Presented here, is the Microsoft OneNote Icons.
Like it? Press L and leave a comment. Feedback is most welcome as that keeps me motivated.