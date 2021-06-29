Su Myat Hnin

Hello everyone......
I am not usually interested in watching football match. But yesterday, my bro watched it on TV, so I just viewed automatically because it was played before my eyes.
I realized that it is pretty interesting.
While I have been watching football match, I came up with an idea to create designing "League Bot", which can be viewed scores of latest matches.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
